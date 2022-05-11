Watch BOXXER Series fights in groundbreaking vertical viewing format exclusive to Sky Sports App

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Enjoy Saturday's Boxxer Series action in a new and exciting way through vertical viewing on the Sky Sports App

Enjoy this weekend's BOXXER series action in a new and different way via our groundbreaking vertical format on the Sky Sports App.

From 7pm on Saturday night you can watch the exciting eight-man tournament via a FREE vertical stream fully optimised to viewing on a mobile device - and you do not have to be a Sky customer to enjoy the action.

Go to the Sky Sports App from 7pm on Saturday to enjoy the action. Not got the app? Download it for free now:

The BOXXER Series hits Manchester for an all-action, one-night tournament which will see eight of the nation's brightest cruiserweight prospects battle it out for substantial prize money and career-breakout opportunities.

Traditionally, sport has been broadcast in a 16:9 landscape ratio, but the 9:16 stream on the Sky Sports App will mean viewers can watch the boxing event in portrait mode.

Adam Smith, head of boxing development for Sky Sports, said: "We're always embracing innovation at Sky Sports Boxing and viewers can enjoy this Saturday's BOXXER Series via a vertical stream.

"It's going to be a breathless evening of action, with eight fighters battling for a big cash prize, and whether you're watching on Sky Sports, or you're out and about with your mobile phone, then you can enjoy the BOXXER Series."

Watch The BOXXER Series, a dramatic one-night tournament, in vertical format from 7pm on Saturday May 14.