George Kambosos Jr vows to 'shock the world' in undisputed clash | Devin Haney: I'm levels above him

George Kambosos Jr has vowed he will stun the boxing world again when he faces Devin Haney in Sunday's undisputed lightweight title showdown in Melbourne, live on Sky Sports.

Australia's WBA Super, IBF and WBO world champion is aiming to add Haney's WBC belt to his collection. In doing so, he would become the division's first undisputed champion since Pernell Whitaker in 1990 and the first of the four-belt era.

Although a split-decision win over the previously unbeaten Teofimo Lopez in New York last November saw him claim those three straps, Kambosos Jr remains the underdog with the bookmakers. That, however, just serves to motivate the 28-year-old to prove the naysayers wrong.

"I love the underdog status, it's okay," Kambosos Jr said. "They've been against me my whole career, they've been saying that my whole career, so I'm still the top dog and after Sunday I will remain the top dog.

"It has been a long, hard journey, everyone knows that, but I'm ready for Sunday. All those moments have got me ready for Sunday and I will shock the world again. Underdog? Beautiful - we are ready.

"I've been through it all so whatever comes to the table on Sunday, we are prepared."

Friday's final press conference ahead of the clash at Marvel Stadium was a much more subdued affair compared to their meeting earlier in the week when Kambosos Jr branded Haney "a rat" and "an informant", accusing him of dishing dirt to him on fellow American Lopez ahead of last year's fight.

Kambosos Jr (20-10)-0) cut a more stern, focused figure this time around rather than trying to stoke the fires even more, insisting he will do his talking in the ring on Sunday.

"I'm just having fun, enjoying the moment and talking the truth," Kambosos Jr said of his previous comments. "If it has [had an effect on Haney], if it hasn't, so be it.

"We step in there on Sunday and that's when it matters."

For his part, Haney was comfortable for Kambosos Jr to take whatever approach he wanted pre-fight and was adamant any attempts at mind games would have no effect on him prior to stepping in the ring.

"I knew coming in he was going to try anything he could to throw me off my game and keep me unfocussed," Haney said.

"He can say what he wants to say, but I'm going to do what I'm going to do regardless when we step in that ring and I'm going to come out victorious."

Although just 23, Haney has already compiled a professional record of 27 wins from 27 contests with 15 of those coming inside the distance.

He has made three successful defences of his WBC belt, most recently with a unanimous decision win over Joseph Diaz in December, since gaining it following Vasiliy Lomachenko's elevation to the sanctioning body's franchise champion too and intends to prove he is the superior boxer again Kambosos Jr.

"This is the biggest stage, but this is something I've trained for," Haney said. "I knew this day would come, I didn't think it would come this early, but I'm thankful and it's time.

"I feel like I'm the far better fighter, I have far more skills than him and I'll show that on Sunday.

"It's for me to show that in the ring; the betting odds don't really matter, and I will show you no matter what people say. I'm levels above him."