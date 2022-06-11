Chris Kongo's must-win clash with Sebastian Formella is on a free stream of the Riakporhe vs Turchi bill

Chris Kongo faces Sebastian Formella in a must-win welterweight clash at Wembley Arena - and you can watch on a live stream.

The British welterweight can propel himself towards a major title fight when he takes on Formella on the Riakporhe vs Turchi bill, which will be shown on an hour-long freeview stream from 7pm before coverage continues on Sky Sports.

Formella went the distance with former world champion Shawn Porter and Conor Benn, but Kongo is hoping to deliver a dominant win over the German.

"I think Chris has to make a statement," Kongo's promoter Shalom told Sky Sports. "This is definitely a really tough fight. No one has ever stopped Formella, he's very, very stubborn.

Image: Chris Kongo could become the first man to stop Sebastian Formella

"It's a huge opportunity to make a statement but it's also a proper fight and Chris is going to need to be at his best.

"But if he can do something that no one's done before and stop him, it will show that Chris really is at that level that we believe he is."

In the main event, Richard Riakporhe battles Fabio Turchi in an IBF cruiserweight title eliminator, while Lauren Price makes her professional debut, and Viddal Riley also return on the same bill.

Watch Riakporhe, Price and Riley, live on Sky Sports from 7pm.