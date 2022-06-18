Edgar Berlanga banned from boxing for six months and fined $10,000 for attempted bite

Super-middleweight Edgar Berlanga has been suspended for six months and fined $10,000 for attempting to bite opponent Roamer Alexis Angulo during their bout earlier this month, according to reports.

The New York State Athletic Commission applied the punishments following the fight at Madison Square Garden on June 11 which Berlanga won via unanimous decision.

The 25-year-old tried to bite Angulo on the left shoulder while they were in a clinch during the seventh round of the NABO super-middleweight title match, but referee Ricky Gonzalez did not see the incident at the time.

Berlanga joked afterwards, "I was about to do a Mike Tyson on him," referencing when Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ear back in 2007.

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum, Berlanga's promoter, told Fight Freaks Unite: "Obviously, it's a bad intentional foul, biting your opponent, so I can't quarrel with the action of the commission.

Image: NABO super-middleweight champion Berlanga has been suspended for six months and fined $10,000

"He knows better and he's got a lot of people counselling him that know better and, hopefully, he will learn a lesson.

"To make light of it and brag about it is what got him in trouble. He made it worse by making fun of it. When the time comes, we'll sit down and talk with (his team) about what to do next."

Berlanga apologised on Twitter the day after the fight, saying: "I want to apologize for my actions and what I said about the Mike Tyson bite.

"I was in the moment and got a little ahead of myself. It doesn't take away from the embarrassment that I have caused upon myself, my team, Top Rank, and many others.

"I reacted poorly and take full responsibility. Moving forward, I am going to be more mindful and encouraging in my behavior. Once again, I do apologize."