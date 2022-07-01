Josh Taylor vacates WBC super-lightweight title

Josh Taylor has vacated the WBC super-lightweight championship.

The WBC has received a letter from Taylor's attorney in which he confirms his decision to relinquish the belt.

Jose Zepeda and Jose Ramirez have been ordered to fight for the vacant title.

Scotland's Taylor had become the undisputed champion at 140lbs when he beat Ramirez in Las Vegas to win all four of the major super-lightweight titles.

Earlier this year he defended his belts with a controversial points win over Jack Catterall.

The subsequent outcry put a rematch between Taylor and Catterall in high demand and the Scotsman has already vacated one of his belts, the WBA title, after failing to agree to fight their mandatory challenger Alberto Puello.

Zepeda was the mandatory challenger for the WBC championship. With him now being offered the opportunity to box Ramirez for that vacant title, it could open the door for Taylor to rematch Catterall.

"We're doing everything we can in our power to make this fight happen," Taylor previously said of the Catterall rematch.

"This time around the motivation is there which I never had the last time, the motivation is there because of everything that has happened since the fight," Taylor told Sky Sports.

"Hopefully the sooner the better for me. The only reason I'm staying at the weight is to fight Catterall.

"The real reason I'm staying at this weight is to get that fight, but if it doesn't happen it's on their side, we're doing everything on our side to make sure it happens."

The move to vacate this belt though has been criticised by the WBC. "The WBC truly regrets having lost so much time and having mandatory contender Jose Zepeda frozen as well as other fighters in the division," the organisation said in a statement.

"We wish Josh Taylor success in his future inside and outside the ring."