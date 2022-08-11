Frazer Clarke to fight in Liverpool BOXXER event as heavyweight makes third professional outing

Heavyweight sensation Frazer 'Big Fraze' Clarke has been added to the line-up for the latest BOXXER event taking place on Saturday, September 3 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports.

The 31-year-old Burton battler will head into his latest fight fresh off his stunning stoppage win in Bournemouth last month when he stopped Argentine veteran Ariel Esteban Bracamonte in the final seconds of the second round to maintain his unblemished record (2-0, 2 KO's).

Clarke, who captained the Team GB boxing squad at the 2020 Olympic Games and won a bronze medal for his country, will be making his third professional outing when he enters the ring in Liverpool.

"I'm so excited to be fighting again so soon, especially in Liverpool which is one of my favourite fight cities in the world," said Clarke.

"Liverpool is full of great characters and fighters and it is a city which I have very fond memories in, notably when I won my ABA title there.

"I'm looking forward to bringing an exciting performance to the city on what is a great show which has some great fights on the card."

Clarke says he has no concerns about the lack of time between the BOXXER event and his stoppage of Bracamonte, insisting: "It's ideal for me. As an amateur I was used to boxing multiple times in one week.

"This is a quick turnaround but this is what I enjoy doing. I'm straight back into camp, I'm straight back into sparring. I had a few days off and I'm feeling even better than before the last fight."

Image: Natasha Jonas faces Sweden's unbeaten defending WBC world champion Patricia Berghult on the card in Liverpool

Clarke's fellow Olympian Tasha Jonas - who made history for Britain and her home city of Liverpool when she became the first British female to box at the Olympics a decade ago - is gunning to add the WBC world title to her collection.

WBO champion Jonas (11-2-1, 8 KOs) faces Sweden's unbeaten defending WBC world champion Patricia Berghult (15-0, 3 KOs).

The card also sees the homecoming of former WBO world light-middleweight champion Liam 'Beefy' Smith (31-3-1, 18 KOs), who recently signed an exclusive promotional agreement with BOXXER.

He kicks off his campaign for a second world title in a clash with heavy-handed Hassan Mwakinyo (20-2, 14 KO's).

Clarke, meanwhile, has also been confirmed as a studio guest on Sky Box Office for the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk fight night on Saturday, August 20.

Earlier that day, he will appear on Soccer AM, fronted by John 'Fenners' Fendley and Jimmy Bullard.

Anthony Joshua's huge heavyweight rematch against Oleksandr Usyk is on Saturday August 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book Usyk vs Joshua 2 now! Watch the latest BOXXER event on Saturday, September 3 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.