Usyk vs Joshua: Watch live as Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua perform their open workouts

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Usyk v Joshua 2 Media Workouts LIVE!

The countdown begins as Anthony Joshua goes into his high stakes rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office this Saturday.

Joshua is looking to reclaim his place at the top of the heavyweight division and win back the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles that Usyk won in spectacular fashion when he dethroned Joshua last year.

Watch the free stream today from 4pm as the boxers perform their open workouts.

The undercard also features Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker, having his second professional fight after making a stunning pro debut at the end of last month.

Callum Smith is looking to keep his dream of becoming a two-weight world champion alive in a tricky title eliminator against Mathieu Bauderlique.

Heavyweight contenders Filip Hrgovic and Zhilei Zhang are fighting to emerge as one of the main challengers for the Usyk-Joshua winner.

Ramla Ali and Crystal Garcia Nova will become the first women to box in an international event in Saudi Arabia.

Plus Badou Jack, Andrew Tabiti and more feature on the bill.

Anthony Joshua's huge heavyweight rematch against Oleksandr Usyk is on Saturday August 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book Usyk vs Joshua 2 now!