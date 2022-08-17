Usyk vs AJ: Watch the final Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua press conference LIVE!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of the Usyk v AJ 2 press conference from Jeddah.

The countdown continues as Anthony Joshua goes head-to-head with Oleksandr Usyk at the last press conference before their high stakes rematch, live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday.

Joshua is looking to reclaim his place at the top of the heavyweight division and win back the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles that Usyk won in spectacular fashion when he dethroned Joshua last year.

Watch the free stream today of the final press conference from 1pm for the undercard fighters and the main event - Warning: strong language may follow.

The bill also features Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker, having his second professional fight after making a stunning pro debut at the end of last month.

Callum Smith is looking to keep his dream of becoming a two-weight world champion alive in a tricky title eliminator against Mathieu Bauderlique.

Heavyweight contenders Filip Hrgovic and Zhilei Zhang are fighting to emerge as one of the main challengers for the Usyk-Joshua winner.

Ramla Ali and Crystal Garcia Nova will become the first women to box in an international event in Saudi Arabia.

Plus, Badou Jack, Andrew Tabiti and more feature on the bill.

