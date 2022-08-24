Watch Florian Marku's homecoming clash on Sky Sports stream

Florian Marku, the "Albanian King," will compete in front of a sold-out crowd in his homecoming bout live on the Sky Sports Boxing Youtube and Facebook channels on Thursday.

Fight fans can stream Florian Marku’s huge homecoming show for free with Sky Sports Boxing.

Still undefeated, "The Albanian King" will fight in Tirana, the capital city of his native Albania when he faces Mexican rival Miguel Parra Ramirez for the WBC Silver Interim welterweight title at the Air Albania Stadium.

The main event on this international BOXXER show will be screened for boxing fans in the UK via Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Facebook channels.

Image: Florian Marku will be back in action on Sky Sports' digital platforms

The former kickboxer is a huge star in his homeland and has been steadily working his way up the welterweight ranks. In his last outing, Marku halted former British champion Chris Jenkins in just four rounds to pick up the IBF International strap, a ranking belt for that sanctioning body.

And on Thursday the 29-year-old plans to continue his rapid rise by adding another belt to his growing collection.

"I'm happy with my results,” said Marku, speaking to Sky Sports.

“I'm new in this game, you know I was a kickboxer and boxing is a little bit different, but I'm improving a lot and I have much more to show to the people.

“To fight in Albania was my dream from when I was a child. [There'll be] thousands of people there and I can't wait. It's unbelievable and all Albanians will be there."

Sky Sports will showcase the following fights live on their digital platforms:

Borislav Velev (Bulgaria) vs Amarildo Vraja (Albania) in a super-weltweight eight-rounder for the WBC Youth Intercontinental title.

Miguel Parra Ramirez (Mexico) vs Florian Marku (Albania) in welterweight 10-rounder for the WBC Silver Interim title.

