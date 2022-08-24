 Skip to content

Watch Florian Marku's homecoming clash on Sky Sports stream

Florian Marku, the "Albanian King," makes his homecoming at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana on Thursday; Watch the free live stream of Markus fight Mexico's Miguel Parra Ramirez on Sky Sports Boxing Youtube and Facebook channels tomorrow

Wednesday 24 August 2022 17:33, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Florian Marku and Chris Jenkins were invovled in a thriller at the Newcastle Utilita Arena, with the Albanian King stopping Jenkins in the fourth round.

Florian Marku, the "Albanian King," will compete in front of a sold-out crowd in his homecoming bout live on the Sky Sports Boxing Youtube and Facebook channels on Thursday.

Fight fans can stream Florian Marku’s huge homecoming show for free with Sky Sports Boxing.

Still undefeated, "The Albanian King" will fight in Tirana, the capital city of his native Albania when he faces Mexican rival Miguel Parra Ramirez for the WBC Silver Interim welterweight title at the Air Albania Stadium.

The main event on this international BOXXER show will be screened for boxing fans in the UK via Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Facebook channels.

BOXXER Fight Night - SSE Arena Florian Marku celebrates after winning his welterweight fight against Jorick Luisetto during the BOXXER Fight Night at the�SSE Arena, Wembley in London. Picture date: Saturday November 20, 2021.
Image: Florian Marku will be back in action on Sky Sports' digital platforms

The former kickboxer is a huge star in his homeland and has been steadily working his way up the welterweight ranks. In his last outing, Marku halted former British champion Chris Jenkins in just four rounds to pick up the IBF International strap, a ranking belt for that sanctioning body.

Trending

And on Thursday the 29-year-old plans to continue his rapid rise by adding another belt to his growing collection.

"I'm happy with my results,” said Marku, speaking to Sky Sports.

Also See:

“I'm new in this game, you know I was a kickboxer and boxing is a little bit different, but I'm improving a lot and I have much more to show to the people.

“To fight in Albania was my dream from when I was a child. [There'll be] thousands of people there and I can't wait. It's unbelievable and all Albanians will be there."

Sky Sports will showcase the following fights live on their digital platforms:

Borislav Velev (Bulgaria) vs Amarildo Vraja (Albania) in a super-weltweight eight-rounder for the WBC Youth Intercontinental title.

Miguel Parra Ramirez (Mexico) vs Florian Marku (Albania) in welterweight 10-rounder for the WBC Silver Interim title.

The biggest fight in the history of women's boxing - Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall - is live on Sky Sports on Saturday September 10. Be part of history and buy tickets for the London showdown here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema