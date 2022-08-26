Savannah Marshall hails new BOXXER and England Boxing ticket initiative to support grassroots clubs

Promotional company BOXXER has partnered with England Boxing to give back to the grassroots of the sport.

On September 10, Savannah Marshall fights Claressa Shields for the undisputed middleweight championship on a historic night of women's boxing at the O2 Arena in London.

From every ticket to the event sold through England Boxing members, show promoters BOXXER have promised that £5 will go back to an England Boxing amateur boxing club.

Exclusive tickets have been held back specifically for England Boxing members.

To help inspire the next generation, BOXXER is looking to remove any barriers for the amateur boxing community to attend these huge events. The Shields-Marshall show, screened live and exclusively on Sky Sports, is the start of that effort.

England Boxing is the national governing body for the sport in England. Its vision, supported by BOXXER, is to "inspire and transform lives through boxing". It currently oversees more than 980 affiliated clubs, 24,000 members and 100,000 recreational boxers across the country.

The hope is for occasions like Shields-Marshall to inspire participation in amateur boxing for women and girls in particular and help grow the sport.

Image: A ticket initiative for the Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall event will support grassrotts boxing

"It's a brilliant, ground-breaking initiative that I think a lot of young aspiring female boxers will benefit from," said WBO middleweight champion Marshall.

"For them to know they have this kind of support and encouragement will mean a lot. Because in recent times, the sport has come a long way in celebrating its female participants.

"This move here with England Boxing is a way to continue that positive movement and lay the foundations for future amateurs, pros and world champions."

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom said, "We are proud to support England Boxing. Every professional fighter will tell you just how important their amateur story is to them. So it is important for today's amateur boxers to have access to moments of such historic nature.

"September 10 will be a historic night for boxing. The fighters will leave a lasting legacy for the sport, one that will inspire the next generation. It will be an event not to be missed."

For more details on this exclusive ticket offering, visit Boxxer.com