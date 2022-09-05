Natasha Jonas considering undisputed fight after unifying super-welterweight titles against Patricia Berghult

Natasha Jonas is weighing up her next steps having opened the door to undisputed status following Saturday's superb victory over Patricia Berghult.

The Liverpudlian put in arguably the most accomplished performance of her career to beat a dangerous Berghult by unanimous decision and unify the WBC and WBO title super welterweight world champion in front of a home crowd.

Jonas had risen three weight classes to end her long wait for a first world title in February when she overcame Chris Namús by second-round TKO.

"I was just so happy and relieved, you through all the stuff in training camp and just want to replicate that," Jonas told Sky Sports News.

"I think undisputed is definitely an option. All I've ever wanted is to broaden my options because for a very long time the pickings were slim so it gives me options.

"I can move back down because it's not my natural weight or I can go on and be an undisputed champion.

"We'll see, we'll go away and discuss with Ben (Boxxer CEO Ben Shalom), myself and Joe (trainer Joe Gallagher) and see what the best option is for me."

Jonas could have elected to fight on this Saturday's history-making all-female card headlined by Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields, but refused to pass up the opportunity to unify the titles in her own city.

This weekend's action begins long before Marshall and Shields take their rivalry to the ring, with Lauren Price and Karris Artingstall back in action followed by Caroline Dubois against Milena Koleva and a unification bout between Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner.

"It (women's boxing) is flying, like we've just heard with the football, once you get that crest of a wave you have to keep riding it," said Jonas.

"We have to keep putting the exciting fights on, we have to keep pushing it on the biggest platforms in every sense and grow it from the ground up.

"We've still got a bit of a way to go, but we have come a long way."

