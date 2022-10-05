British Boxing Board of Control says Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jnr cannot go ahead with fight after failed drug test

The British Boxing Board of Control has said the fight between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jnr cannot go ahead after Benn failed a drugs test.

Promoters Matchroom Boxing and Wasserman Boxing released a joint statement on Wednesday saying Saturday's fight at the O2 in London would go ahead despite the fact Benn returned an "adverse analytical finding" for traces of a fertility drug.

But a statement from the British Boxing Board of Control said: "On the evening of 4th October 2022, the Board of the British Boxing Board of Control Limited resolved that the contest between Chris Eubank Jnr. and Conor Benn scheduled to take place on 8th October 2022 is prohibited as it is not in the interests of Boxing. That was communicated to the Boxers and Promoters involved on the morning of 5th October 2022"

It remains unclear whether the fight will take place on Saturday.

A joint statement from Matchroom and Wasserman had earlier said: "We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug. The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed. Indeed, Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight.

"Mr. Benn has since passed a doping control test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping Agency, the anti-doping authority to which the British Board of Boxing Control has delegated its doping control testing for the bout. Mr Benn has passed all doping control tests conducted by UKAD.

"Both fighters have taken medical and legal advice, are aware of all relevant information, and wish to proceed with the bout this Saturday."

Different drug testing agencies have been used for this contest. The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC), which is licensing this fight, uses the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD), while the fighters and their teams also brought in the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association to conduct that additional testing regime as well.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has pointed out that because the British Boxing Board of Control doesn't recognise VADA testing, it should not be able to suspend Conor Benn.

Sky Sports News has contacted the British Boxing Board of Control.

Hearn: It's with the lawyers | Eubank Jr and Benn are happy to proceed with fight

Speaking on the Matchroom Youtube channel, promoter Eddie Hearn said, "Both guys signed up to a multitude of testing for this fight. The UKAD testing which is what the BBBofC use, have all been cleared and negative, and there was an adverse finding on a VADA test previously.

"So there has not been an official doping violation, there is a process that has to be gone through," Hearn continued.

"Benn is not suspended by the BBBofC, he can't be ultimately because he's passed all the tests from UKAD.

"But clearly the BBBofC will take a position on it, we'll deal with the lawyers."

The Eubank team however are still willing to go through with the fight, as is Benn.

"Both camps are prepared to progress with the fight, but ultimately the conversations have to be had with the lawyers and the teams and the BBBofC," Hearn said.

"Wasserman and Eubank haven't just gone 'yeah, we'll crack on'.

"They've examined the adverse findings, they've had medical advice from experts regarding these traces, and are prepared to proceed with the bout.

"So everybody is comfortable with what they've seen. As of now, the Board are not comfortable, and we'll respect that and see where that lands."

If the main event is called off, the whole show at the O2 on Saturday is likely to be cancelled, Hearn noted.

But he added, "Currently there is no reason in terms of suspension of violations for the fight not to take place."

Former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton criticised the decision to allow Benn to fight. He wrote on Twitter: "Boxing does itself no favours. There should be no grey areas. If you fail a test you're banned and in my opinion you should be banned for life."

The pair are due to face off almost 30 years since their fathers, Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr, met in the rematch of their iconic rivalry

Eubank Jr has agreed to fight Benn at a catch weight of 157lbs, three pounds lighter than his last fight against Liam Williams in Cardiff earlier this year. The decision recently prompted father Eubank Sr to encourage people to boycott the fight amid concerns over safety.

Fight week media commitments were due to start on Wednesday with the two fighters set to take part in a live workout at a venue in central London.

The media workout was set to begin at 2pm with Benn predicted to enter the ring at 3.25pm and Eubank Jr to follow him 10 minutes later.