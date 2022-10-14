Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: Watch live stream of weigh-in ahead of undisputed world title fight

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of the Shields v Marshall weigh-in from London

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall weigh-in ahead of their undisputed world title fight- and you can watch on a live stream!

The world champions will reignite their rivalry ahead of Saturday's historic all-female bill at The O2, live on Sky Sports, which features Mikaela Mayer's world super-featherweight title unification clash with Alycia Baumgardner.

Caroline Dubois, Lauren Price and Karriss Artingstall are also in action on the undercard, which is packed with Britain's most exciting fighters.

Live Fight Night Saturday 15th October 7:30pm

"The fact that two women have nearly sold out The O2, most men can't do that. It's unbelievable," Marshall said.

"I've waited a long time to get in the ring with Claressa, like she has with me, and I'm over the moon with the reception we've got - not just in the boxing world, but the UK is backing female sport massively as well. The timing is perfect."

