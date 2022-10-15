Devin Haney faces George Kambosos Jr in Melbourne rematch for undisputed lightweight titles

Devin Haney is eager to take on the legendary Vasiliy Lomachenko next if he wins his undisputed world title rematch against George Kambosos Jr.

The American star unified the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight titles with a dominant points win over Kambosos Jr in June and the duo renew their rivalry in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports from 1am.

Since suffering a surprise defeat to Teofimo Lopez two years ago, Lomachenko has bounced back with two emphatic wins.

Haney knows that victory this weekend over the Australian in Melbourne would put him on the brink of a blockbuster bout with the two-time Olympic champion.

"There's a lot of big fights out there to be made. I've been calling for Loma for a while now, but my main focus is getting past George Kambosos and then we can talk about what's next," he said at the final press conference.

The lightweight division is perhaps the hottest in world boxing, with the likes of Lopez, Ryan Garcia, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis and even Shakur Stevenson competing around the weight.

Garcia and Davis appear to be on the brink of fighting one another, with president of Top Rank Todd DuBoef keen to see another golden spell for the sport, reminiscent of the 'Four Kings' era in the 1980s.

"The lightweights are amazing. You have Shakur going up too. That division is on fire," DuBoef said.

"The key now is making the matches. The fighters need to be realistic about it. Get in the ring and fight the best because there's a lot of really good matches that we all want to see in that division."

Haney must firstly overcome Kambosos again, if he is to stay on course for a super fight.

The 23-year-old believes he has not been given full respect for his achievements to date and is adamant another comprehensive win at the Rod Laver Arena will cement his status as an elite champion.

"I'm a solid all-around fighter, the youngest undisputed in boxing, so I should definitely be on the list," said Haney.

"But it is what it is. My main focus right now is facing George Kambosos, and after that, we can talk about the pound-for-pound list."

Kambosos shocked the world in November last year when he triumphed against the odds versus Lopez to claim three world titles, but he was brought down to earth by a unanimous decision loss to the talented Haney.

The 29-year-old understands the challenge that will be in front of him, although he insists it will be revenge rather than repeat in their rematch.

"He has a fantastic jab, but we've put in the work to evade not only his jab but what Devin tries to bring. It doesn't matter," Kambosos said.

"Nothing will break my focus. I'm not interested in anything else. I'm interested in Sunday and what I do then."

