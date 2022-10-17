Claressa Shields admits she 'said stuff to get into people's heads' ahead of her victory over Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields has revealed how she "knew the game I had to play" ahead of her victory over Savannah Marshall and "said stuff to get into people's heads".

The American was crowned as the undisputed middleweight champion again after a unanimous decision win over Marshall at The O2 on Saturday night, but Shields admitted it was the "hardest fight of her career".

She voiced her respect for Marshall in the aftermath, despite their fiery rivalry which had sparked a war of words.

"I knew the game I had to play," Shields said.

"Some of the stuff I said to her I didn't even mean but I said it to get to her and a lot of the things I said were factual and that I am not a pushover, I am not a punk and even though she punches hard, I am a great fighter.

"In the lead-up, stuff said, like I said in the beginning, I never said she was a trash fighter because we both have some of the same background, we have been able to watch each other.

"I knew it would be a challenging fight but you just have to say stuff to get into people's heads."

A three-time undisputed champion, Shields has held world titles at super-welterweight, middleweight and super-middleweight, but has no immediate plans to target a light-heavyweight belt.

"I just want to continue to fight against the best, I am only 27 years old, I am not retiring till I am probably 35 or something," she added,

"Whoever the best is.... if there are any up-and-coming girls coming up to 160[lbs] who think they can beat me I will fight against them, I will fight against my mandatory's, and I just want to make history really.

"I'm not going to 175[lbs] for another year or two because them girls are speed and we have to build some power and muscle for them.

"I have all the skill in the world but I am a logical fighter, I will need a year or two.

"147[lbs], the girls can get smoked, 154[lbs], the girls can get smoked, 160[lbs] the girls can get smoked, and 168[lbs], my sister runs that weight class, Franchon Cruz, she will fight against Christina Hammer.

"If they are paying us the big cheque then we will fight against each other but if they aren't paying us a lot of money, for me and Franchon to fight against each other then I don't think I am going to do it."

Marshall: Claressa Shields is the GWOAT

The respect shown post-fight by Shields was also matched by Marshall who admitted that her opponent was undoubtedly the greatest women's boxer of all time following their thrilling fight.

"Claressa is a brilliant fighter - not as fast as I thought! She has definitely earned the title of the Greatest Woman of All Time," Marshall told Sky Sports.

"I want to say a massive thanks to everyone who bought a ticket, I really appreciate it.

"It's amazing that two women have sold out The O2. It's unbelievable and I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart."