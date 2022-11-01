Tommy Welch warns that he will be one of the heavyweight prospects to watch as he builds towards title contention

Heavyweight prospect Tommy Welch is looking to push forward into title contention over the next 12 months.

He put a frustrating 12 months behind him by outpointing Mexican Jorge Sevilla Acosta in Bournemouth.

The 27-year-old from Brighton, who now moves to 8-0, was having only his second fight of the year, and was understandably ecstatic to finally get back in the squared circle.

Image: Welch is unbeaten in eight professional fights

"To get out there and fight again was absolutely fantastic, I've had a lot of supporters come down and it just felt great," he said.

"My last fight in June was my first for over six months and shortly after hand surgery. I rebroke my hand with the first shot I threw that night, so to get six rounds here without any damage was all I could ask for. The hand felt amazing."

While Welch dominated from the opening bell it was obvious that his opponent, the man nicknamed "BomBom" was there to stick around.

"He was a seriously heavy guy and was just eating the shots. I have knocked out people with a lot less than I threw at him," Welch said.

"I felt my defence was good. All things considered I think it was a nice display and to fight in front of people again really adds fuel to the fire."

His father, Scott, was in his corner as usual. The former British heavyweight champion was just happy to see his son active again.

"Everyone loves a knockout, no one more than me, but we need rounds," he said.

"We haven't trained properly due to the stop-start nature of the year, but we are now back on track. We were derailed last December and there have been problems left, right and centre. This will show everyone where we are. We are now raring to go."

Asked whether there were any names they were looking to call out, Welch Sr continued, "we don't call anyone out, we just get the work done. I am wanting him to have five or six fights in the next 12 months and then we will be looking to challenge for titles."

The final words were left to his son: "I'm over the moon, it was not a polished performance. But I've had such a tough 12 months and I'll absolutely take that. Now watch this space."