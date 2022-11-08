Adam Azim: Watch the live stream of future star Adam Azim training in the gym and exclusive interview

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Adam Azim press conference

Watch the live stream of Adam Azim training in the gym with coach Shane McGuigan and an exclusive interview with Sky Sports.

Exciting super-lightweight talent Adam Azim returns to action on Sunday November 27, when he will take another step up against Rylan Charlton.

So far Azim has blazed through the professional ranks, halting five of his six opponents inside the distance, and he has been hailed as the future of British boxing.

Amir Khan - who became world champion at 22 - has forecast that the 20-year-old Azim will beat his record and win a world title even sooner. Judging by the blistering pace he has set this year - with four highlight-reel stoppage wins from four fights - McGuigan's protege is on track to prove Khan correct.

In what will be his first headline fight on Sunday afternoon on November 27, Azim must get through the wily and experienced Charlton, who most recently won two fights in one night to come runner-up in April's eight-man BOXXER Series: Lightweight tournament.