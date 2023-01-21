 Skip to content

Eubank Jr vs Smith: Watch the repeat as the British middleweights settled their burning rivalry in Manchester

Book the repeats of Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith on Sky Sports Box Office at 8am and 3pm on Sunday January 22. Richard Riakporhe, Joseph Parker, Frazer Clarke and Chris Kongo all featured on an exciting undercard in Manchester

Saturday 21 January 2023 23:34, UK

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith at their final face off (Photos: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)
Image: Chris Eubank Jr faced Liam Smith in Manchester on Sky Sports Box Office

Chris Eubank Jr collided with Liam Smith as the British middleweights settled their burning rivalry - and you can book the repeats now!

Eubank Jr and Smith settled their feud on a sold-out show in Manchester, with the winner advancing towards a world title fight, while the loser had to seriously consider their future in the sport.

On an exciting undercard, explosive contender Richard Riakporhe also collided with former world champion Krzystof Glowacki in a crucial cruiserweight clash.

Ekow Essuman defended his British and Commonwealth welterweight titles against Chris Kongo.

Massey steps up to heavyweight and fights former world champion Parker (left) in his first bout in the division
Image: Joseph Parker returned against Jack Massey on an exciting bill

New Zealander Joseph Parker, the former WBO heavyweight champion, returned against British contender Jack Massey.

Trending

Exciting heavyweight contender Frazer Clarke also targeted another knockout win over Kevin Espindola.

Also See:

Repeats of Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith are on Sunday January 22 at 8am and 3pm. Book it now if you are a Sky TV subscriber or a Non-Sky TV subscriber.

Around Sky

2 for 1 Football Channel Offer

Bring the blockbusters home this winter