Eubank Jr vs Smith: Watch the repeat as the British middleweights settled their burning rivalry in Manchester

Chris Eubank Jr collided with Liam Smith as the British middleweights settled their burning rivalry - and you can book the repeats now!

Eubank Jr and Smith settled their feud on a sold-out show in Manchester, with the winner advancing towards a world title fight, while the loser had to seriously consider their future in the sport.

On an exciting undercard, explosive contender Richard Riakporhe also collided with former world champion Krzystof Glowacki in a crucial cruiserweight clash.

Ekow Essuman defended his British and Commonwealth welterweight titles against Chris Kongo.

Image: Joseph Parker returned against Jack Massey on an exciting bill

New Zealander Joseph Parker, the former WBO heavyweight champion, returned against British contender Jack Massey.

Exciting heavyweight contender Frazer Clarke also targeted another knockout win over Kevin Espindola.

