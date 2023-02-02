Kell Brook apologises on social media after footage showed him snorting white powder

Kell Brook admitted to finding retirement "hard" as he apologised for a viral video of him snorting a white substance

Kell Brook has apologised on social media after a video emerged of the former welterweight champion appearing to snort a white powder.

Brook has been out of the ring since announcing his retirement at the age of 36 last May after defeating long-term rival Amir Khan via a sixth-round knockout in Manchester.

In his public apology he admitted to finding life away from boxing difficult.

"I messed up, I hold my hands up & want to apologise to my family gym friends & fans," Brook said on Twitter.

"It's no secret that I struggle with mental health & I'm finding retirement really hard.

"I'm actively seeking the help I need to get me on the right path. Again I apologise for the hurt I've caused."

Brook finished his career with 40 wins and three losses in 43 professional fights, with 28 of his wins coming by knockout.

His only defeats came at the hands of the widely-revered Gennadiy Golovkin, Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.

Despite calling time on his career Brook has since regularly been linked to a return to boxing, with Chris Eubank Jr having emerged as a potential opponent following Special K's win over Khan.

Boxxer CEO Ben Shalom also recently told Sky Sports Brook was "desperate" to face the winner of Eubank Jr and Liam Smith's clash in Manchester, which saw the latter come out on top via fourth-round knockout.