Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk undisputed world heavyweight championship fight is now off

The Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight is now off.

Talks to make the undisputed heavyweight title fight have failed to reach a conclusion, Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk confirmed to Sky Sports.

Usyk will now look to make a defence of his heavyweight titles against WBA mandatory challenger, Daniel Dubois.

Image: Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk would have been a major fight in world boxing

Egis Klimas, Usyk's manager, has questioned whether Fury and his team genuinely wanted the fight in April.

"The Usyk side pulled out of further negotiations as the Fury side never had enough [and wanted] to pull everything and all rights to their side," Klimas told Sky Sports.

"I don't want to go into details as all negotiations were confidential but I will tell you one thing, when a fighter doesn't want to fight he overprices himself knowing that the fight won't happen.

"They most likely forgot that Usyk is holding the majority of belts in the heavyweight division and Tyson just has one.

"They claimed Tyson is a face and must have all the rights, but look at statistics on pay-per-view with Tyson vs Chisora and Usyk vs Chisora and then tell me who is who?"

Sky Sports has approached Tyson Fury's UK and US promoters for comment.

Image: Usyk and Fury went public with the negotiations on social media

The Fury vs Usyk fight would have been one of the most significant contests in world boxing.

Between them they hold all four of the major heavyweight world titles.

Fury, who first became a unified world champion when he sensationally defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, never lost those titles in the ring but they became vacant when he didn't box for more than two years.

He made a remarkable return in 2018 and controversially drew with Deontay Wilder that year. Fury then beat Wilder in rematch to win the WBC title and triumphed again in a sensational 2021 trilogy fight.

Undefeated he's held the WBC belt ever since and last year Fury headlined two stadium fights in London, stopping both Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora to defend his title.

Oleksandr Usyk, a former undisputed cruiserweight champion, has established himself as Fury's closest rival at the top of the heavyweight division.

He stepped up to heavyweight and in 2021 dethroned Anthony Joshua to win the IBF, WBO and WBA titles.

The Ukrainian defended those belts with another emphatic win over Joshua last August.

Image: Fury fought Derek Chisora last time out (Photo: Queensberry Promotions)

Usyk has become a renowned global figure, returning to his Ukrainian homeland when Russia invaded in February of last year and continuing to represent his country on a global stage when he resumed his boxing career.

After Fury beat Chisora in his last fight, he faced off with Usyk in the ring and their teams have held intensive negotiations.

Publicly Fury demanded Usyk agree to a 70/30 split, which the Ukrainian did agree to as long as Fury consented to make a sizeable donation to the Ukrainian relief effort.

But the two parties were not able to conclude negotiations and Usyk's promoter confirmed Wednesday that talks had finally collapsed.

Britain's Daniel Dubois is well-placed to challenge Usyk next, as long as he has recovered from the injury that he sustained when he beat Kevin Lerena in his last fight.

Dubois is the mandatory challenger for the WBA title that Usyk holds and the WBA have already stated that Usyk must begin negotiations for a defence against Dubois if he can't show signed contracts for the Fury fight by April 1.