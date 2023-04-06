Chris Billam-Smith: Shane McGuigan in my corner for Lawrence Okolie world title fight a 'massive advantage'

Chris Billam Smith believes it is a "massive advantage" to have Lawrence Okolie's former trainer Shane McGuigan in his corner for their world title showdown next month.

Billam-Smith faces his former sparring partner from McGuigan's gym on May 27 at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, live on Sky Sports.

McGuigan has labelled Okolie, the WBO champion, as "the best cruiserweight on the planet right now," but added: "For every strength there's a weakness, and we will devise a plan to beat him".

Billam-Smith told Sky Sports: "Lawrence knows it. I think he will see it as an advantage in my court.

"We've got two brains and four eyes that have been watching Lawrence for many years. It's a lot of information we can process.

"We have got really good boxing brains, me and Shane, and we work as one. When our minds come together we can devise really good game plans. That's what we've been doing already.

"I think it's a massive advantage."

Okolie, who is now working under new trainer SugarHill Steward, is not convinced, however, that McGuigan's involvement will prove impactful - even if he can bring some inside information to the table.

"Shane knows me and he can give him [Billam-Smith] everything," Okolie told Sky Sports. "It would be an advantage, but at the same time I believe in myself more than I believe in Shane as a trainer.

"You can tell him everything, but the actual reality of doing something is very different.

"You can say 'do this, do that, all you have to do is', and when it gets to the day and stuff starts happening to you it's very different to do certain things.

"To get a knockout against me you have to take shots. How people react when they take my shots is very different from how you imagine.

"They can know everything about me and it's not going to stop what happens on the day."

When asked if this is the student against the master, Okolie added: "That's what it feels like to me. Although it's about me and Chris, it's an extra layer."

Okolie has vowed to ruin Billam-Smith's fairy tale by beating him in a world title fight in front of his home fans at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium.

"Whatever you want to say about it, I haven't come close to losing a fight ever," Okolie said.

"This one, however, is a very different energy. I know what Chris is like.

"I know how Chris trains. He is a hard trainer, he is dedicated and, on the day, he is going to come and put it all on the line.

"It's a childhood dream of his and I'm not into fairy tales for other people. I'm into my own fairy tale, to stamp out his dream.

"Respectfully, I am here to ruin the party."