Jake Paul announces boxing clash with Nate Diaz on August 5

Jake Paul has announced he will return to the boxing ring on August 5 in a bout against former UFC fighter Nate Diaz.

The contest, which will take place in Dallas, Texas, will be Paul's first fight since his defeat to Tommy Fury in February.

The bout will be fought at the same 185lbs weight limit that was imposed for Paul's defeat to Fury, which was the first defeat of the former YouTuber's professional career, leaving him with a 6-1 record.

Diaz, who was best known in UFC for his 2016 victory over Conor McGregor, will be competing in a professional boxing match for the first time.

"My last fight didn't end the way I wanted," Paul said in a statement. "But the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations."

Image: Nate Diaz (L) won his most recent UFC bout in September 2022 against Tony Ferguson

"Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable when all I am is more focused than ever."

The 26-year-old American had been linked with a Fury rematch, or a bout with fellow YouTuber turned professional boxer KSI, but ultimately opted to face the 37-year-old Diaz.

"My team wanted me to take an easy fight like KSI next, but that's not how I am built," Paul continued.

"Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-ass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long."

Diaz completed his UFC contract with a win over Tony Ferguson in September, leaving him with a 21-13 record in mixed martial arts' most popular organisation, but says he intends to return to the octagon after facing Paul.

"Besides Canelo, he [Paul] is the biggest thang in boxing," Diaz said in a statement.

"I'm here to conquer that. I'm the King of combat sports and then I'm headed back to get my UFC belts.

Fury to take part in Soccer Aid - after teasing bout with ex-One Direction star Liam Payne

Following the announcement of Paul's contest with Diaz, Fury teased a return to action of his own against former One Direction singer Liam Payne.

Payne posted a poster on his social media accounts on Wednesday evening suggesting a bout between himself and Fury at Old Trafford this summer will be announced on Thursday.

Fury then reposted the poster himself a short time later.

But the pair won't be facing off in the ring. They will be on opposing sides for the annual Soccer Aid match featuring ex-professionals and celebrties.

Fury, who is the brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson, extended his professional record to 9-0 by beating Paul via a split decision in February.

Payne, who is not known to have any boxing experience, was a member of pop band One Direction from 2010 to 2016, and has since released solo material.