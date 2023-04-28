Natasha Jonas to fight in Manchester on June 17 as part of blockbuster card live on Sky Sports Box Office

The biggest boxing event of the summer is now even bigger with British fighter of the year, Natasha Jonas, joining a blockbuster card on Saturday, June 17 - live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The huge night of action headlined by the rematch of Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr, while Savannah Marshall will also challenge Franchon Crews-Dezurn for the undisputed super-middleweight world title in Manchester.

Now BOXXER can confirm Jonas will be defending her WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine super-welterweight titles at the same event against an as yet unnamed opponent.

The Merseyside favourite captured the gold with three memorable wins last year - two of those in Manchester - when she defeated Chris Namus, Patricia Berghult and Marie Eve Dicaire.

Her incredible hat-trick of feats saw her become the first woman to claim the coveted British Boxing Board of Control Fighter of the Year award.

Also on the billing in Manchester, in a huge domestic battle, British super-middleweight champion Mark 'Kid Dynamite' Heffron will defend the prestigious Lonsdale Belt against Zak Chelli.

Chelli delivered a stunning, career-best performance to defeat American prodigy Anthony Sims Jr back in February. Having recently been mandated for the British title, the Londoner will now be hoping to cause a mighty upset in the North West when he stands toe to toe with Oldham native Heffron - who is a Champs Camp stablemate of Jonas under the tutelage of two-time trainer of the year, Joe Gallagher.

a host of huge fights still to be added.

Thousands of tickets have already been snapped up by eager fans in the pre-sale window, with a bumper, 18,000 capacity crowd expected to fill a sold-out AO Arena Manchester.