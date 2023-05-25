Lawrence Okolie vs Chris Billam-Smith: Watch a live stream of the final press conference on Bournemouth pier

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Okolie v Billam-Smith Press Conference LIVE!

Lawrence Okolie and Chris Billam-Smith will go head-to-head at the final pre-fight press conference ahead of Saturday's WBO cruiserweight championship showdown.

Billam-Smith gets his dream world title shot in front of his passionate home town support.

But it comes against a former sparring partner, now turned rival, in Okolie, who is one of the division's hardest fighters to beat.

The fighters have their say at the press conference on the Bournemouth beach pier today.

Also on the bill is Sam Eggington, consistently one of the most exciting fighters in Britain, who will face hard-punching Joe Pigford in what is sure to be an all-action clash.

Olympic star Karriss Artingstall, a bronze medallist at the Tokyo Games, steps up to take on unbeaten Jade Taylor.

Local man Lee Cutler will face Stan Stannard with Michael McKinson and more on a stacked bill.

Don't miss Lawrence Okolie vs Chris Billam-Smith live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Showcase from 7pm on Saturday night.