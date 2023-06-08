Frank Sanchez next in line for Tyson Fury? 'He'll fight Fury anywhere in the world!' says co-manager

Tyson Fury has not defended his WBC heavyweight title since a stoppage of Derek Chisora in December; Frank Sanchez is ranked at four by the WBC; "He is willing to fight Tyson Fury at a moment's notice in the US, UK, or anywhere in the world," says Cuban's co-manager Mike Borao
Thursday 8 June 2023 14:28, UK
Frank Sanchez is ready to fight Tyson Fury "anywhere in the world", with talks ongoing to decide who will become the next challenger for the WBC champion.
Fury has not defended his title since a stoppage of Derek Chisora in December and WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman was due to discuss potential opponents with the British star's UK promoter Frank Warren this week.
Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr, ranked one and two by the WBC, have been unable to agree a final eliminator, while No 3-ranked Anthony Joshua has opened talks for a fight against Dillian Whyte.
But Sanchez, ranked at four, could be next in line to face Fury.
"I will repeat what Frank Sanchez has said numerous times - he is willing to fight Tyson Fury at a moment's notice in the US, UK, or anywhere in the world," said the Cuban's co-manager Mike Borao.
"Mandatories were created for boxers like Frank that champions avoid. I would be overly surprised if Tyson Fury voluntarily fought Frank."
Sanchez holds an unbeaten 22-fight record with 15 stoppages and works with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's trainer.
"In my opinion, Frank Sanchez is the best heavyweight in the world, trained by the best trainer in the world, Eddy Reynoso," said Borao.
"Tyson probably thinks it is too much risk with easier fights out there, but I'm hoping he proves me wrong."
Arslanbek Makhmudov, sits just below Sanchez in the WBC rankings.
But promoter Camille Estephan insists the fearsome Canada-based contender is purely working towards his next fight against Raphael Akpejiori on July 1, live on Sky Sports.
"Arslanbek is fighting July 1, that is what we are concentrating on for now and Tyson Fury has made it clear in the past that he does not want to fight Arslanbek," Estephan told Sky Sports.
"We have been open [to a Tyson Fury fight] for a while.
"We are fighting on July 1 for the first time in the United States. Our concentration is all on that fight we don't want to look past July 1."