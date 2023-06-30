Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall, Natasha Jonas, Ben Whittaker and more: Watch a live stream of the weigh-in

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Join us for live coverage of the weigh-in from Manchester ahead of a blockbuster card this Saturday, with Franchón Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall, Natasha Jonas vs Kandi Wyatt and Ben Whittaker also in action!

Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Savannah Marshall take to the scales for the final weigh-in ahead of their undisputed super-middleweight world title clash in Manchester this Saturday.

America's Crews-Dezurn holds the unified WBO, WBA, WBC and IBF titles at 168lbs, all four of the major belts. She puts them on the line against Marshall at the AO Arena, live on Sky Sports.

Also on the July 1 card, Natasha Jonas bids to become a two-weight world champion when she moves down to welterweight to take on Canada's Kandi Wyatt.

Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker, early in his pro career but who has already dazzled in his three fights so far, will box the 13-6-1 Vladimir Belujsky, aka "Big Bad Vlad".

Aggressive hard-punching super-middleweight Zak Chelli, coming off an impressive upset victory over Anthony Sims Jr, takes on unbeaten Mancunian Mark Jeffers.

Callum Simpson, a rising force at super-middleweight, has an intriguing bout with Scotland's Boris Crighton.

Plus, April Hunter looks to avenge her only professional defeat against Kirstie Bavington and heavyweight Will Howe makes his pro debut.

