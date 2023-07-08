Chris Billam-Smith mulls Richard Riakporhe rematch as well as forcing a shock shot at Oleksandr Usyk's title

Chris Billam-Smith, the new WBO cruiserweight champion, could consider an unexpected move up to heavyweight, although a rematch with sole professional conqueror Richard Riakporhe remains hugely appealing.

As a WBO titlist, moving up in weight would put Billam-Smith in line for an eventual mandatory shot at its belt in the division above. In other words he could choose to step up to heavyweight and aim for a shot at the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois.

Regarding the possibility of stepping up to heavyweight, Billam-Smith maintains a pragmatic perspective, recognising the unique challenge presented by Usyk.

He told Sky Sports: "We'll see [regarding his next move at cruiserweight] or I'll just move up and fight the Usyk vs Dubois winner as the mandatory for the WBO. The options are there, thankfully."

The Bournemouth star insists he would not fear the prospect of boxing Usyk. While acknowledging the Ukrainian's formidable skillset, he feels the size difference would not be much of an issue, even if a long-term move to heavyweight could be a step too far.

"For me it's very much about securing my son's future financially. I mean Usyk's a phenomenal fighter but he's not a massive heavyweight. But if it was Tyson Fury, it'd be different. I'm also a fighter, I believe I'll beat anyone and give anyone problems in any weight," Billam-Smith said.

Although he leaves the door open for future opportunities, staying at cruiserweight seems the more likely option for the time being. He said: "That's just the way I think every fighter is when they have that belief, but never say never. But, for now, I think I'll be staying at cruiserweight."

Billam-Smith is eager for a rematch with Riakporhe, envisioning a unification bout reminiscent of David Haye's cruiserweight collision with Enzo Maccarinelli.

A world title unification would elevate their rivalry to new heights. Riakporhe handed 'The Gentleman' his first and only pro career defeat to date when he secured a split decision in 2019.

"It would be appealing, but I think there's talk of him potentially fighting for a world title, so ideally, we unify against each other," Billam-Smith said.

Riakporhe has been made the mandatory challenger for Jai Opetaia and the IBF title. The prospect of both fighters holding championship belts would make their rematch twice as significant, evoking memories of Haye vs Maccarinelli, a huge fight at the time.

Billam-Smith recalls watching that iconic bout when he was just a novice in the sport and he relishes the possibility of creating a similar event.

He said: "I think the last all-British cruiserweight unification would have been Haye-Maccarinelli. I remember watching that fight when I'd probably been boxing a year, so to be involved in one like that would be monumental. It would be a great satisfaction to me to do that, and then win that fight and unify."

Billam-Smith expects to return to the ring no earlier than October, allowing time for the cut he sustained when beating Lawrence Okolie to recover as well as ample preparation.

"It's not ideal but it does give me time to regroup and enjoy the win for a couple of weeks and then get back to work and work on some mistakes and then have a nice long camp. For this [Okolie fight], I'd been in the gym since January so I felt good building into the camp, so it will be good to build on that," he said.

Billam-Smith is eyeing a potential December clash with Riakporhe. All-British showdowns resonate deeply within the boxing community and this would be fuelled further by Riakporhe's previous victory over Billam-Smith.

Seeking redemption, Billam-Smith views the rematch as an opportunity to settle the score while competing for another world title.

"Building into that, that would be fantastic," Billam-Smith said. "I think that's one of the biggest British fights you can have in any division.

"It's a great story to it, he's got a win over me last time, so I owe him one this time and for it to be for another world title would be amazing."