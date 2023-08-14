Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez & Mikael Lawal vs Isaac Chamberlain: Watch a live stream of the press conference

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Join us for live coverage of the first press conference ahead of a blockbuster card in London. Joshua Buatsi meets South London rival Dan Azeez, while Mikael Lawal and Isaac Chamberlain finally settle their feud!

Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez go head to head at a press conference to announce their October 21 clash.

The South London light-heavyweights will box at the O2 Arena, live on Sky Sports.

Friends will become enemies when Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez clash on October 21st at the 02 Arena.

Both are fast-rising fighters in the division. Buatsi, unbeaten and previously a British champion, is the top ranked contender in the WBA's world rankings, while Azeez has rapidly advanced to win British, Commonwealth and European titles.

Their progression has set the two former sparring partners on a collision course that leads to their bout on October 21.

Also on the bill at the O2 Arena Mikael Lawal will defend the British cruiserweight title against bitter London rival Isaac Chamberlain.

Big punching Lawal won the British championship when he knocked out David Jamieson last November. His title defence against Chamberlain had to be postponed when Lawal suffered an injury.

That infuriated Chamberlain further. Chamberlain is targeting this fight and this title as he continues to rebuild from his exciting loss to Chris Billam-Smith.