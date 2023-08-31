Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr II: Watch a live stream of the press conference ahead of Saturday's rematch

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of Smith v Eubank 2 Press Conference (Warning: This stream may contain offensive language)

Bitter rivals Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr go head to head at the final press conference before their anticipated rematch at the AO Arena in Manchester this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Smith and Eubank have their last chance to trade verbal barbs before tomorrow's weigh-in and Saturday's clash.

The undercard also promises an array of exciting match-ups. Super-lightweight sensation Adam Azim goes up against dangerous Ukrainian Aram Fanyan.

A big domestic heavyweight clash pits Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke against David Allen.

British super-middleweight champion Mark Heffron defends against Jack Cullen.

Mikaela Mayer, previously a unified super-featherweight champion, moves up to super-lightweight to box Silvia Bortot, a former European champion.

"The Albanian King" Florian Marku is set to collide with fiery welterweight rival Dylan Moran, plus Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price will be in action too.

