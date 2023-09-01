Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr II: Watch a live stream of the weigh-in ahead of Saturday's rematch

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Smith vs Eubank Jr 2 | Weigh-in LIVE!

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr hit the scales before their anticipated rematch at the AO Arena in Manchester this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Watch the live stream of Friday's weigh-in

The undercard also promises an array of exciting match-ups. Super-lightweight sensation Adam Azim goes up against dangerous Ukrainian Aram Fanyan.

A big domestic heavyweight clash pits Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke against David Allen.

British super-middleweight champion Mark Heffron defends against Jack Cullen.

Mikaela Mayer, previously a unified super-featherweight champion, moves up to super-lightweight to box Silvia Bortot, a former European champion.

'The Albanian King' Florian Marku is set to collide with fiery welterweight rival Dylan Moran, plus Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price will be in action too against former world title challenger Lolita Muzeya.

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr II is live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday. Book now