Sandy Ryan held to a split decision draw with Jessica McCaskill in unified welterweight world title fight in Orlando

Sandy Ryan had to settle for a controversial split decision draw with Jessica McCaskill in their unified welterweight world title fight in Orlando.

Ryan landed clean, eye-catching punches from range, but her jabs and right hands were only rewarded with a 96-94 verdict from one of the judges as McCaskill received a score of 97-93 and the third official scored it 95-95 in Orlando.

McCaskill retained her WBA and WBC belts, while Ryan kept her WBO title and fellow Brit Natasha Jonas is the IBF champion.

The American was frustrated by Ryan's speed and accuracy in the opening rounds, although she did draw blood from the Derby's boxer's nose in the third round.

Ryan continued to land her right hand with regularity and dug in some hurtful body shots in the seventh round.

Image: Jessica McCaskill struggled to cope with Ryan's speed and accuracy

McCaskill tried to unload powerful punches at close quarters in a fiery ninth round, but Ryan responded with a big right hand.

Into the 10th and final round, Ryan retained her discipline as she continued to pick off McCaskill with her jab.

But she was denied the status of an undisputed champion when the scorecards were read out, prompting jeers from the crowd at Caribe Royale Orlando.

Ryan could pursue a rematch with McCaskill, who was beaten on points by Chantelle Cameron in their undisputed super-lightweight world title fight last November.