 Skip to content
Live

Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak: Live stream of press conference ahead of WBO cruiserweight champion's first defence

Chris Billam-Smith won the WBO cruiserweight title against Lawrence Okolie at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth; Billam-Smith returns to his hometown to defend his championship against Mateusz Masternak on December 10 on Sky Sports; watch a live stream of the press conference

Wednesday 1 November 2023 12:00, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Exclusive live coverage of the Chris Billam-Smith v Mateusz Masternak press conference in London

Chris Billam-Smith makes the first defence of his WBO cruiserweight world title against Mateusz Masternak on December 10, live on Sky Sports.

Billam-Smith won the championship against Lawrence Okolie at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth and now returns to his hometown to put the belt on the line against Mateusz Masternak.

Masternak is a dangerous puncher who has fought elite cruiserweights like Tony Bellew and Yuniel Dorticos and now gets the world title shot he has been seeking throughout his long career.

Billam-Smith, with his reputation for excitement, expects to deliver another thriller against Masternak at the Bournemouth International Centre.

Also See:

Trending

Watch live on Sky Sports on December 10.

Live

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch Premier League, Carabao Cup, F1, Cricket World Cup and more