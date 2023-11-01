Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak: Live stream of press conference ahead of WBO cruiserweight champion's first defence

Chris Billam-Smith won the WBO cruiserweight title against Lawrence Okolie at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth; Billam-Smith returns to his hometown to defend his championship against Mateusz Masternak on December 10 on Sky Sports; watch a live stream of the press conference
Wednesday 1 November 2023 12:00, UK
Chris Billam-Smith makes the first defence of his WBO cruiserweight world title against Mateusz Masternak on December 10, live on Sky Sports.
Billam-Smith won the championship against Lawrence Okolie at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth and now returns to his hometown to put the belt on the line against Mateusz Masternak.
Masternak is a dangerous puncher who has fought elite cruiserweights like Tony Bellew and Yuniel Dorticos and now gets the world title shot he has been seeking throughout his long career.
Billam-Smith, with his reputation for excitement, expects to deliver another thriller against Masternak at the Bournemouth International Centre.
