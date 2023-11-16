Adam Azim, Tyler Denny, Richard Riakporhe and more: Press conference live stream ahead of European title double-header

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of the Wolverhampton Fight Night press conference featuring Adam Azim, Tyler Denny and Richard Riakporhe

Adam Azim challenges Franck Petitjean, the reigning European super-lightweight champion, while on the same show on Saturday in Wolverhampton, Tyler Denny boxes Matteo Signani for the European middleweight crown.

Azim is a fast-rising prospect who is now stepping up to the most important fight of his career in just his 10th pro bout.

Boxing for the European championship, live on Sky Sports on Saturday, he is fighting a seasoned veteran in Petitjean who holds the title.

Denny will have the home crowd roaring him on when he takes on Italy's Signani, for the European middleweight championship.

Richard Riakporhe looks to defend his position as the leading contender for the WBO cruiserweight title against gritty Frenchman Dylan Bregeon.

Former British champion Brad Foster against unbeaten prospect Rhys Edwards opens the show in what promises to be an all-action encounter.

