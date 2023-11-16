 Skip to content
Live

Adam Azim, Tyler Denny, Richard Riakporhe and more: Press conference live stream ahead of European title double-header

Rising star Adam Azim challenges Franck Petitjean for the European super-lightweight championship, while Tyler Denny boxes Matteo Signani for the European middleweight title on Saturday in Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports; Richard Riakporhe will be in action against Dylan Bregeon

Thursday 16 November 2023 12:08, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Exclusive live coverage of the Wolverhampton Fight Night press conference featuring Adam Azim, Tyler Denny and Richard Riakporhe

Adam Azim challenges Franck Petitjean, the reigning European super-lightweight champion, while on the same show on Saturday in Wolverhampton, Tyler Denny boxes Matteo Signani for the European middleweight crown.

Azim is a fast-rising prospect who is now stepping up to the most important fight of his career in just his 10th pro bout.

Boxing for the European championship, live on Sky Sports on Saturday, he is fighting a seasoned veteran in Petitjean who holds the title.

Denny will have the home crowd roaring him on when he takes on Italy's Signani, for the European middleweight championship.

Trending

Richard Riakporhe looks to defend his position as the leading contender for the WBO cruiserweight title against gritty Frenchman Dylan Bregeon.

Former British champion Brad Foster against unbeaten prospect Rhys Edwards opens the show in what promises to be an all-action encounter.

Also See:

Watch Adam Azim vs Franck Petitjean live on Sky Sports this Saturday.

Live

Around Sky

Other Sports

Black Friday Offer

Football

How to watch Las Vegas GP, WSL, Cricket World Cup and more