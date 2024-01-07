Ohara Davies stopped by Ismael Barroso in first round of WBA interim-title fight in Las Vegas

Ohara Davies suffered a disastrous stoppage loss to Ismael Barroso in the first round that shattered the British fighter's hopes of earning a world title fight.

Davies was floored twice and halted in a blistering opening round by Barroso, who claimed the WBA interim super-lightweight title in Las Vegas.

The Hackney fighter had been targeting a shot at WBA champion Rolly Romero, but Barroso has instead earned a rematch after his controversial ninth-round stoppage loss to the American last May.

Davies was punished for a reckless early attack as Barroso stunned him with a swift left hand and then dropped the Londoner with a flurry of punches.

Image: Barroso celebrates his ruthless victory

Barroso quickly floored Davies again with a follow-up attack and referee Celestino Ruiz waved the fight off when Davies regained his feet, despite his protests.

It remains to be see whether Romero will face Barroso next as the WBA king has called for a fight against Ryan Garcia on social media.

Barroso had previously beaten Kevin Mitchell on British soil with a fifth-round stoppage at The O2 in 2015 before he was stopped by Anthony Crolla in the seventh round of their WBA lightweight title fight in 2016.

