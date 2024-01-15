Mikaela Mayer confirms 'contractually' mandatory rematch clause with Natasha Jonas ahead of their first bout

Mikaela Mayer has confirmed if she beats Natasha Jonas there will be a mandatory rematch she has to fulfil.

Jonas puts her world title on the line against American star Mayer, live on Sky Sports on Saturday January 20 at the M&S Bank Arena in her Liverpool hometown.

The 39-year-old heads into the fight having unified three world titles at super-welter, before moving down a division to become a two-weight champion when she captured the IBF belt at 147lbs.

Ahead of the fight, Mayer revealed not only is she ready to take the "spotlight" in Jonas' hometown, but they will fight again in a rematch if she takes the victory.

"This is a big fight, you definitely have that big fight feel but these are the fights that I want to be in," Mayer told Sky Sports.

"I want the name Natasha Jonas, I want to be in her hometown, I want to be in a huge arena like the M&S Bank Arena, i want the spotlight because I feel like that brings out the best in me.

"It [opens the door] of a rematch, contractually, so there is that but one fight at a time.

"I have got to beat Natasha Jonas twice. That is my main focus."

The 147lbs weight category has made me a 'better fighter'

Mayer has moved up to the 147lbs category for this fight having previously fought her bouts in the 130lbs category.

For Mayer, the move has been an extremely positive one for her body, removing "extreme" calorie deficits and helping her enjoy her boxing once again.

"I am a lot more natural at this weight. I think a lot of people are taken back by how big I look but what they don't understand is it took a big toll on my body to keep cutting down to an unnatural weight at 130," she added.

"Cutting all the way down and fluctuating in between and having such an extreme, that does a lot to the body and the hormones.

"This is the first time I have allowed myself to have that weight on and also build muscle.

"This is the best I have ever felt and we are close to the weight already. I am just excited to get in the ring and show what the new weight does to me.

"I am an athlete and this is my body and I know my body well. I know I have been doing everything right.

"I am OK with the extra weight. Being skinny all the time and on the calorie deficit was not fun.

"For me, to cut down to 130, it was a 10-week calorie deficit and camp would be really hard so I am enjoying boxing a lot more now.

"I think clearer, I am happier, I am more confident. Trust me, I am a better fighter for it."

