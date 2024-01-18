Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer: Watch the final press conference live ahead of the welterweight world title fight

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of the Jonas v Mayer press conference in Liverpool

Natasha Jonas puts the IBF welterweight world title on the line when she fights American star Mikaela Mayer at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Jonas has excelled after rising three weight classes. She unified three world championships at 154lbs, before moving down to welter to win the IBF title last year.

Mayer was a unified champion at super-featherweight and has gradually risen through the divisions after her contentious loss to Alycia Baumgardner.

On the undercard, Zak Chelli meets an old rival when he challenges Jack Cullen for the British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles.

Olympic bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall continues her ascent through the featherweight ranks against Brazil's Lila Furtado.

Exciting middleweights Aaron McKenna and Linus Udofia collide in a clash for a WBC International belt.

Mark Jeffers makes his first defence of the English super-middleweight title against Germaine Brown, a former holder of that belt.

Jack Massey and Mikie Tallon will be on the card and national amateur champion Stephen Clarke will be making his pro debut.

