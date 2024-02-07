Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke: Watch press conference live ahead of British and Commonwealth heavyweight title clash

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of the Wardley vs Clarke press conference from London

Watch live as British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley and Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke hold a press conference ahead of their March bout.

After a long-running war of words, the British duo are finally set to meet in the ring on Sunday March 31 at the O2 Arena in London, live on Sky Sports.

Their rivalry intensified last year after Clarke did not participate in a mandated purse bid for a 2023 British title fight with Wardley.

Clarke (8-0) would get further professional experience against Mariusz Wach and David Allen instead and the fight with Wardley is now set.

Wardley, meanwhile, produced the most impressive performance of his career by blowing away David Adeleye in October to move to 17-0.

When Wardley faced off with Clarke, before Joshua Buatsi's victory over Dan Azeez at Wembley Arena last weekend, he told him: "It's still too soon for you. You still haven't done enough yet."

With Clarke embracing his apparent underdog status, there could be more fireworks when the pair come face to face once more on Wednesday.

