Hamzah Sheeraz on his 'big message' to Chris Eubank Jr: 'I’ve done something he couldn’t do'

Rising middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz says Chris Eubank Jr must take notice of him now.

Ilford's Sheeraz demolished Liam Williams in just one round on Saturday.

Williams went the full 12-round distance with Eubank Jr in 2022 and Sheeraz declared that his performance has sent "a big message" to the Brighton star.

"I've done something he couldn't do and now just give me the opportunity to step in the ring with him. It would be an honour but I believe I'd beat him and beat him in devastating fashion as well," Sheeraz told Sky Sports.

"I don't mean that with any disrespect.

"Hopefully now he doesn't keep turning a blind eye to me. Hopefully we can get in the ring with him.

"He's the only name above me, aside from maybe Liam Smith as well, who's the biggest 160lb name in the UK. Why not target the best?"

A left-handed orthodox fighter, Sheeraz did stunning damage to Williams with just his lead hand.

He was similarly effective in his previous fight when he halted Dmytro Mytrofanov, a Ukrainian amateur standout, on the undercard of the Oleksandr Usyk-Daniel Dubois stadium fight in Poland last year.

"That was a real turning point in my career," Sheeraz said of his performance against Mytrofanov. "He's known in Los Angeles [where Sheeraz trains] as well because he'd done a camp out there with [Vasiliy] Lomachenko.

"I thought: 'To be a great in boxing you can't have it your way all the time.' I said so be it, let's go for it, let's do it. I didn't know it would be in Poland on his promotion as well.

"I said I'm just going to cherish the moment, turn up and win. And that's exactly what I done.

"He's one of those fighters boxing purists understand and they know what he's capable of. They know what he did in the amateurs.

"Beating someone like that you get a lot of credit for as well."

If Sheeraz needs to plot a course to the top of the middleweight division he would welcome title fights with British champion Nathan Heaney or European champion Tyler Denny.

"My career's been very, very straightforward," Sheeraz declared. "Whenever they've put a fight to me I've always said yes. It's been as simple as that since day one.

"[Heaney] I think would be brilliant in summer in Stoke," he continued. "He's known for taking good fights like he did against Denzel Bentley. I don't think he'd be shying away from that and I think it's fight that makes sense.

"[Denny] would be a great fight as well," Sheeraz added. "There's so many different avenues I could go down. It would be great to share the ring with him as well. Ultimately I just want to prove I'm the best 160lber in the division.

"I genuinely want to prove it. So whatever way that has to be done no matter what way by hook or by crook I'll make sure that happens."

