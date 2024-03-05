Joshua vs Ngannou: Watch a free live stream as fighters showcase their boxing skills in the media workout

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Live coverage of the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou media workouts from Riyadh

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou will showcase their speed and power during a media workout - and you can watch on a free live stream!

Britain's former world champion collides with MMA star Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on Friday, live on Sky Sports Box Office from 4pm.

The fighters will provide a glimpse of their explosive punches and razor-sharp reflexes during a workout in front of the watching media.

Image: Anthony Joshua faces Francis Ngannou on Friday, live on Sky Sports Box Office

On an exciting undercard, Zhilei Zhang battles Joseph Parker in another explosive heavyweight encounter, while unbeaten Brit contender Nick Ball challenges Rey Vargas for the WBC featherweight title.

Australian heavyweight Justis Huni can showcase his speed and power against South African Kevin Lerena and Portsmouth's Mark Chamberlain will be aiming to boost his growing reputation with a win over Gavin Gwynne.

