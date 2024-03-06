Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Watch a free live stream of the final press conference between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Live coverage from the Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou press conference in Riyadh

Watch a free live stream as Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou trade words and face-off at the final press conference ahead of Friday's blockbuster heavyweight showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Former world champion Joshua meets former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on Friday, live on Sky Sports Box Office from 4pm.

Ngannou returns to the ring this week after making a hugely impressive boxing debut in October as he lost by split decision to world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andy Lee explains what effect Tyson Fury's presence ringside will have on Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou during their huge fight.

On an exciting undercard, Zhilei Zhang battles Joseph Parker in another explosive heavyweight encounter, while unbeaten Brit contender Nick Ball challenges Rey Vargas for the WBC featherweight title.

Australian heavyweight Justis Huni can showcase his speed and power against South African Kevin Lerena and Portsmouth's Mark Chamberlain will be aiming to boost his growing reputation with a win over Gavin Gwynne.

