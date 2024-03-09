Joshua vs Ngannou: Book the repeats of the heavyweight clash on Saturday on Sky Sports Box Office

Anthony Joshua traded punches with Francis Ngannou in a huge heavyweight fight - and you can watch the repeats at 6am and 4pm on Saturday!

Joshua faced MMA star Ngannou in Saudi Arabia, with the winner expected to earn a huge showdown against the winner of Tyson Fury's undisputed world title fight against Oleksandr Usyk in May.

On an exciting undercard, Zhilei Zhang battled Joseph Parker for the WBO interim belt in another crucial heavyweight encounter.

Unbeaten Brit contender Nick Ball attempted to become a world champion when he challenged Mexican Rey Vargas for the WBC featherweight title.

Australian heavyweight Justis Huni risked his unbeaten record against South African Kevin Lerena, while Uzbekistan's Israil Madrimov took on Russian Magomed Kurbanov for the vacant WBA super-welterweight title.

In an all-British battle, Portsmouth's Mark Chamberlain fought Welshman Gavin Gwynne for the WBA Inter-Continental lightweight belt.

