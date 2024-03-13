Lauren Price goes head-to-head with Jessica McCaskill at press conference after world title fight is announced

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of the Jessica McCaskill v Lauren Price press conference from Cardiff

Lauren Price faces Jessica McCaskill at their first press conference after their world title fight was announced - and you can watch on a free live stream!

Price will challenge for her first world title when she takes on McCaskill, live on Sky Sports.

Price has stepped up to world class in just her seventh professional bout as she takes on McCaskill, who is a former undisputed world welterweight champion, for the WBA, IBO and Ring Magazine World welterweight titles.

The Olympic gold medallist (6-0, 1 KO), who outclassed Silvia Bortot in a December points win, will aim to become Wales' first women's world champion.

Price said: "Jessica McCaskill is the current champion. She's game, experienced and strong but I'll be 100 per cent ready for whatever she brings on the night. I believe in my ability.

"I back myself and like I said earlier, I can't wait to bring those world titles back home to Wales, and hopefully this will line me up to bring more massive nights back to Wales in the near future."

But McCaskill has vowed to inflict a humbling defeat on Price.

She said: "Price is hopefully going to want to put on a good show. That's exactly what I want because I plan on doing the same. I'm here to steal all of her fans.

"I'm going to show her what it takes to be a champion and the belts will be coming back to America with me."