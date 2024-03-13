Naoya Inoue defends undisputed world super-bantamweight belts against Luis Nery in Tokyo on May 6 on Sky Sports

Naoya Inoue's reputation as boxing's most ruthless puncher will be tested by Luis Nery in their undisputed world title fight, live on Sky Sports.

Inoue's WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super-bantamweight belts will all be at stake against Nery, a dangerous Mexican challenger, in the Tokyo Dome on Monday May 6.

Nicknamed, 'The Monster,' Inoue is a four-weight world champion and two-weight undisputed king, who most recently stopped Marlon Tapales in December to unify the super-bantamweight division.

Nery is a former two weight world champion who won the WBC title at both bantamweight and junior featherweight and has responded with four victories since his sole defeat, a seventh round stoppage loss to Brandon Figueroa in May 2021.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Naoya 'The Monster' Inoue delighted his Tokyo fans as he stopped Marlon Tapales in the 10th round

On the undercard, Australia's WBO bantamweight world champion, Jason Moloney will defend his belt against Yoshiki Takei and WBA bantamweight world champion Takuma Inoue, younger brother of Naoya, defends his title against former world title challenger Sho Ishida.

"Naoya Inoue is the world's best fighter, a young man who amazes me every time he steps in the ring," said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

"Luis Nery is a tough challenger, but I fully expect Inoue to get the job done in front of more than 50,000 fans at the Tokyo Dome.

"In addition to this incredible main event, we have a spectacular undercard highlighted by Jason Moloney, a road warrior who is coming to Japan determined to show he's the world's best bantamweight."