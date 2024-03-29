Fabio Wardley goes head-to-head with Frazer Clarke at press conference ahead of Sunday's British heavyweight title fight

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of the Wardley v Clarke press conference from London.

Heavyweight rivals Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke clash for the British and Commonwealth titles on Sunday live on Sky Sports.

Viewers can tune in from 6pm on Sky Sports Action and from 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke traded heated words on 'The Gloves are Off'

The blockbuster bill at the O2 Arena features a stacked undercard.

Ben Whittaker makes his highly-anticipated return to action on the back of his viral showboating performance during February's clinical stoppage victory over Khalid Graidia.

The Olympic silver medallist (6-0, 5 KOs) will hope to continue his rise against Cheshire's Leon Willings (7-1, 2 KOs) as he looks to take another step forward as one of British boxing's most exciting and explosive young stars.

The heated war of words between Chris Kongo and Florian Marku will come to a head in the ring as the welterweight rivals clash in a 10-round contest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Kongo sparked a fiery exchange with opponent Florian Marku ahead of Sunday's fight

Viddal Riley resumes his ascent with his toughest test to date against Mikael Lawal for the English cruiserweight title, and Alen 'The Savage' Babic looks to respond to his first-career defeat to Lukasz Rozanski by taking on Steve Robinson.

Plus Callum Simpson also features on the night when he meets Tanzanian opponent Dulla Mbabe.

Don't miss Wardley vs Clarke this Sunday live on Sky Sports.