Fury vs Usyk: Watch a live stream as the British heavyweight star holds a press conference

Tyson Fury is edging closer to his undisputed world title fight against Oleksandr Usyk - and you can watch a live stream of today's press conference!

The British heavyweight star defends his WBC title against WBA, IBF and WBO champion Usyk in their undisputed world heavyweight title fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabi on May 18.

But firstly you can watch a press conference as Fury reveals details of his intense training camp for a career-defining fight.

Bob Arum, Fury's co-promoter, has revealed that a "massive" fight against Anthony Joshua could be next, if Fury emerges as the undisputed king.

"Looking at Tyson Fury, if he beats Usyk and fights Usyk again and beats him and then does a massive fight hopefully in the UK at Wembley Stadium against Joshua, that would really put an exclamation point to his great career," Arum told Sky Sports.

"There's always a chance when there's one entity putting up the money, as in this case the sovereign fund, the entertainment division in Saudi Arabia, they can have a tremendous influence on the fighters and maybe if Fury is successful they can make it worthwhile to Usyk to step aside to allow a Joshua fight to happen this year."