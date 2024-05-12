Fury vs Usyk: Fight date, UK time, location, undercard, ring walk, odds and how to watch with Sky Sports

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk meet on Saturday in a hotly-anticipated fight that will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999. Here's all you need to know about the Sky Sports Box Office showdown.

When is the Fury vs Usyk fight?

Fury and Usyk will meet in a 12-round heavyweight clash on Saturday May 18 with the ring walks for the main event expected at 11pm UK time - 1am on Sunday, May 19 in Saudi Arabia time.

Coverage of the build-up begins at 4pm UK time on Sky Sports Box Office with two hours of the undercard on Sky Sports Action from 4pm.

Where is the Usyk-Fury fight taking place?

The clash will take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The same venue held the blockbuster heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou in March 2024.

The event is priced at £24.95 for Sky customers in the UK, €27.95 for Sky (and Virgin Media) customers in the Republic of Ireland up until midnight on Friday May 17.

Thereafter £24.95/€27.95 across all "self-service" bookings (remote control/online) or £29.95/€32.95 if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent) but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent will apply.

The event price will revert back to £24.95/€27.95 (ROI) from midnight Saturday, May 18.

Who is on the Fury-Usyk undercard?

Joe Cordina will make another defence of his world title when he faces Anthony Cacace on May 18

The undefeated Joe Cordina will defend his IBF super-featherweight title when he faces Anthony Cacace. Cordina has a record of 17 wins, zero losses and zero draws, nine of those victories came by way of knockout. Cacace will make his way to the ring with a record of 21 wins, one loss, zero draws and seven knockouts.

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis - for vacant IBF cruiserweight title

- for vacant IBF cruiserweight title Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar

Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz

Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev

Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez

Fury-Usyk weigh-in and press conference times

Fury and Usyk are scheduled to hold their pre-fight press conferences at 7pm UK time on Thursday May 16.

The weigh-in will take place from the same time on Friday May 17.

You can watch both build-up events live on Sky Sports.

Fury and Usyk's fight records

Fury is the current WBC heavyweight champion of the world. In his last bout, Fury rose from the canvas to narrowly beat former UFC champion Ngannou on a split decision in what was the Cameroonian's professional debut.

Usyk remains undefeated in his professional career and has yet to be beaten since switching from cruiserweight where he was the undisputed champion. The Ukrainian comfortably beat Joshua in their two heavyweight showdowns in September 2021 and August 2022. In his last fight, Usyk retained his IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles when he stopped Daniel Dubois in the ninth round.

Tyson Fury's professional boxing stats

Age: 35

35 Height: 6ft 9in

6ft 9in Total fights: 35

35 Record: 34-1 (0 KOs)

Oleksandr Usyk's professional boxing stats

Age: 37

37 Height: 6ft 3in

6ft 3in Total fights: 21

21 Record: 21-0 (14 KOs)

Fury-Usyk odds and predictions

Tyson Fury is the 5/6 narrow favourite to win with Sky Bet - 3/1 by KO/TKO and 7/4 by decision. Usyk is rated evens to win - 4/1 by knockout and 2/1 by split decision. The draw is a 14/1 shot.

(Odds at May 8)

Fight preview: 'Whole world is waiting for it'

Tyson Fury:

"It's not personal. It's strictly business for both fighters. There's a lot of stuff on the line, but I don't hate him. I respect him as a man, as a fighter. Anyone would have to respect the man's achievements. He's unified heavyweight champion, undisputed cruiserweight champion.

"I'm the best. I'm just defending my 'best-ness' against him. We have weight divisions for a reason. When the cruiserweights step up to the big boys, usually they get found wanting. You can beat the average big ones, but you can't beat the elite big ones because size really matters. These are facts."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oleksandr Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk responded to Frank Warren's claim that his fighter is a 'cry baby' and says that discipline is the main thing that separates Usyk and Tyson Fury.

Oleksandr Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk:

"It's the fight of a lifetime. The whole world is waiting for it. Let's pray for Tyson and expect that the guy enters the ring.

"I can tell you about the secret weapon of Usyk's, the only problem is it's not a secret. His weapon is his mind, his heart, his experience and boxing skills. And the main thing about him that is different from Tyson Fury is his discipline. That is what makes him great and it is his toughest weapon."

