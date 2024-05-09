FREE STREAM: Watch Lauren Price and Jessica McCaskill trade words in their final press conference

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The final press conference ahead of this weekend's fight between Jessica McCaskill and Lauren Price

Lauren Price is just days away from challenging Jessica McCaskill in the first world title fight of her professional career - watch a live stream as the pair trade words at their final press conference!

Olympic champion Price will look to strip McCaskill of the American's WBO, IBO and Ring Magazine welterweight world titles in front of her home fans in Cardiff this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.

Price's maiden world title fight comes in just her seventh professional fight as she prepares to take on the experienced McCaskill, who previously reigned as undisputed welterweight champion.

Also hear from Hughie Fury as the heavyweight continues his comeback against Patrick Korte after a three-year absence from the ring.

Rhys Edwards, Thomas Patrick Ward, Mark Jeffers, Kyran Jones, Kane Shepherd, Lewis Howell and Moses Jolly also speak ahead of a huge night for Welsh boxing.

