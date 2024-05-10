FREE STREAM: Watch Lauren Price and Jessica McCaskill at final weigh-in ahead of world title fight

Lauren Price is just a day away from challenging Jessica McCaskill in the first world title fight of her professional career - watch a live stream as the pair take to the scales at their final weigh-in!

Olympic champion Price will look to strip McCaskill of the American's WBO, IBO and Ring Magazine welterweight world titles in front of her home fans in Cardiff this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.

Price's maiden world title fight comes in just her seventh professional fight as she prepares to take on the experienced McCaskill, who previously reigned as undisputed welterweight champion.

Hughie Fury also resumes his comeback this weekend as the former world heavyweight title contender takes on Germany's Patrick Korte after a three-year absence from the ring.

Rhys Edwards, Thomas Patrick Ward, Mark Jeffers, Kyran Jones, Kane Shepherd, Lewis Howell and Moses Jolly also feature on what is a huge night for Welsh boxing.

