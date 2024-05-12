Vasiliy Lomachenko stops George Kambosos Jr to win IBF lightweight title in Perth

A dominant Vasiliy Lomachenko stopped George Kambosos Jr in the 11th round to win the IBF lightweight title in Perth, returning after a year out to become a four-time world champion across three different weight classes.

The Ukrainian proved the superior fighter through 10 rounds before dropping Kambosos early in the 11th. Though the Australian beat the count, Lomachenko unleashed a flurry of punches to seal his victory in front of 14,000-plus fans at the RAC Arena, with Kambosos' corner throwing in the towel.

"My plan was to adjust to my opponent," Lomachenko, who is in the twilight of his career, said after the fight.

"This is what I did in the fight. Toward the end of the rounds I needed to finish strong. In the last three rounds, I was trying to find his body.

Image: Lomachenko dropped Kambosos Jr early into the 11th round, having dominated the fight (Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

"We trained hard for this moment. I want to thank my opponent. He is a strong man and a true warrior."

Lomachenko was in charge right from the go, and his technical superiority was evident as he controlled the distance and struck with neat combinations.

The 36-year-old landed a sickening left hook in the eighth round that left Kambosos with blood streaming from near his right eye.

Kambosos doffed his hat to his opponent.

"He's one of the best fighters in history," the 30-year-old said. "I'm not ashamed. I wanted to finish the fight on the feet, I really did.

Image: Kambosos paid tribute to his Ukrainian opponent afterwards (Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

"He's a true champion. He's a legend of the sport. I give him the utmost respect. We knew what we are coming up against, and I tried my best. But it wasn't enough today.

"There's no shame in losing to a man like Lomachenko."

Davis next for Lomachenko? "I've never run from anyone"

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, who defends his WBA lightweight title against Frank Martin next month, posted on social media: 'Lomachenko is next'.

Asked ringside whether a unification fight with Davis could be his next fight, Lomachenko said: "During my boxing career, I never run..I always take the fights.

"Right now, I want to come back to my home, spend time with my family and after then I rest a little bit we can talk about future"

Lomachenko backs compatriot Usyk to beat Fury

At his post-fight press conference after victory vs Kambosos, Lomachenko was asked for his predictions ahead of fellow Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk taking on Tyson Fury next Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"My opinion is I am with my friend and with my brother Oleksandr Usyk, and of course I wish him to win this fight," Lomachenko said.

"The best man will win this fight. This is a very, very historic moment for boxing, for people around boxing and, of course, for our Ukraine it's a very important fight.

"I will be praying for Oleksandr and I hope the best man wins."

