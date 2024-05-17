Fury vs Usyk: Tyson Fury shoves Oleksandr Usyk before expletive rant and weight announcement blunder

Tyson Fury shoved Oleksandr Usyk back in their final confrontation ahead of Saturday's undisputed world heavyweight championship clash, live on Sky Sports Box Office, before confusion reigned over the Ukrainian's weight.

After a dramatic weigh-in on Friday night in Riyadh, Usyk's promoter has confirmed to Sky Sports that the Ukrainian's weight was announced incorrectly at the centrepiece event.

The unified WBO, WBA and IBF champion was originally said to be 233½lbs (16st 9lbs), which would have been by far the highest Usyk has ever weighed.

But his promoter Alex Krassyuk has told Sky Sports that should actually have been 223lbs (15st 13lbs), 10lbs lighter than announced.

That is still a career highest for Usyk, but only by two pounds.

Fury at 262lbs (18st 10lbs) was significantly lighter for this contest than his last fight, when he came in at a career high for his non-title bout with former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in October.

At the final press conference the previous day Fury had declined to make eye contact with Usyk, denying him a staredown.

This time he backed down from nothing, rounding on Usyk and shoving him. They could not face off for much longer as the two fighters and their entourages had to be separated.

Fury vs Usyk: Last five weights Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk 262lbs 223 1/2lbs 277.7 lbs (vs Francis Ngannou, 2023) 220.9 lbs (vs Daniel Dubois, 2023) 268.75 lbs (vs Derek Chisora, 2022) 221.5 lbs (vs Anthony Joshua, 2022) 265.5 lbs (vs Dillian Whyte, 2022) 221.25 lbs (vs Anthony Joshua, 2021) 277 lbs (vs Deontay Wilder, 2021) 217.25 lbs (vs Derek Chisora, 2020)

"We're ready to rock and roll. Fireworks tomorrow night," Fury said on the stage.

"I'm going to knock this little f***** spark out. I'm coming for his heart, that's what I'm coming for.

"F*** his belts, I'm coming for his f***ing heart. He's getting it tomorrow, spark out.

"F*** him and f*** all of his team too. F*** the lot of them. They can all get it if they want too, s***houses!"

Usyk was composed after their clash. He didn't sound intimidated in the least.

He had a last message for Fury too: "Don't be afraid…"

So much is on the line in this fight.

The undisputed heavyweight champion has historically been one of the most famous men in the world. That prize is on offer to the winner of this fight, it comes along with supremacy in boxing's most important division.

This bout is all the more significant as, at long last, it will decide the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt ruler and the first sole heavyweight king since Lennox Lewis held that status 25 years ago.

Lewis, as well as great heavyweight champions Evander Holyfield, Larry Holmes and Wladimir Klitschko were all in attendance just for this way.

Fury's fame though already extends across the world. A remarkable number of his supporters had made it to Riyadh and they clustered round the stage that had been set up in an open square, cheering uproariously.

They were in full voice too hours ahead of Fury's appearance on the scales and reached fever pitch by the time the main event fighters presented themselves.

The showmanship was in full effect as both arrived in front of a corridor of flame. Usyk danced in with his IBF, WBO and WBA titles held aloft behind him.

Usyk was casually dressed in a T-shirt while Fury, already topless, strode in emanating confidence, that rapidly changed to, well, you could say fury.

The stage, finally is set.

'It's going to be electric'

Two world title fights are on the undercard of the big show at the Kingdom Arena on Saturday.

Welsh IBF super-featherweight champion Joe Cordina made weight precisely at 130lbs.

"I've had two camps back-to-back, it's been a long time coming. I'm just glad I'm here now," Cordina said. "More prepared than I've ever been for a fight.

"He knows what's coming. He's going to bring it. I'm going to bring it.

"It's going to be electric."

Belfast's Anthony Cacace, his challenger was 129lbs 13oz. "I'm very excited to be here and just doing my usual thing," he said. "I'm just here to fight, I know he's a very good operator.

"But I'm here to do the damage."

Excellent unbeaten Australian Jai Opetaia (198.1lbs) looks to win back the IBF cruiserweight title that he never lost in the ring against former opponent Mairis Briedis (199.1lbs).

Their first fight was savage, and the second will be too. Opetaia warned: "If I've got to break my jaw again, so be it, winning is a must."

